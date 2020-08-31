Support Cunningham
Cal Cunningham should be elected to replace Thom Tillis in the U.S. Senate.
When he served in the N.C. Senate, Cunningham fought for our teachers, public schools and community colleges, landmark clean air legislation and campaign finance reform.
Cunningham supports Medicaid expansion, which Tillis blocked as Speaker of the N.C. House.
Cunningham is committed to preserving and strengthening the Affordable Care Act and will oppose any effort to cut Medicare. Tillis is trying to dismantle the ACA in the midst of a pandemic.
Cunningham is a staunch protector of the environment, while Tillis welcomes contributions from those responsible for environmental pollution. Cunningham does not accept corporate PAC money.
Cunningham is a proud veteran, including duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, for which he was awarded the U.S. Army’s prestigious Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award. He continues his service as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve. Tillis has no military service.
North Carolina needs Cal Cunningham in the U.S. Senate.
George Little
Winston-Salem
