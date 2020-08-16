A man from Lexington died from injuries sustained in a shooting.
Melvin Charles Clark Jr., 35, died at WFU Lexington Medical Center.
Lexington Police responded to a call about a shooting at a residence at 702 Dixie Street at 11:50 p.m. Saturday and found the victim with a gunshot wound. Officers administered life saving measures until Davidson County EMS arrived on the scene and transported him to Lexington medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
According to a police report, information gathered at the scene indicated that a party was taking place at the residence and unknown suspects started shooting. Multiple spent shell casings were located at the scene, and several vehicles sustained damage from gunfire. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Denton Police Department and N.C. Highway Patrol assisted with crowd control.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact either the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
