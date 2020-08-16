Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old in Winston-Salem.
About 3:29 a.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem police officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of White Rock Road after a report of a subject being shot. A subsequent call to police indicated it was a self-inflicted wound. Officers found the victim, Henry Jovanny Flores, 19, lying outside a vehicle at the address, which was listed as his residence. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries.
Due to circumstances at the scene, detectives with the WSPD's Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility. The death investigation is in the early stages, according to a police report.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact the WSPD at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 or on the CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.