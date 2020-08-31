Bad policy
It appears that the Democratic Party has committed to losing the upcoming election.
Who in their right mind would agree that "defund the police," broadly interpreted as reducing funding for public safety, is good policy? Do not we all feel empathy for the law enforcement officer who takes their life in their hands simply serving a warrant or beginning a traffic stop?
With the pandemic of minority-on-minority violent crime, is cutting back on public safety really what those in the minority community want?
Yes, there are too many egregious instances of law enforcement officers acting inappropriately, but is not the answer to actually increase public safety funding to emphasize de-escalation skills, enhance community outreach and develop strategies to mitigate the educational and economic disparities that foster criminal behavior?
The party that carries the banner of "defund the police" is sure to lose, just as they should.
James McGrath
Yadkinville
