Yes. A near relative or legal guardian may request a ballot for another person. A near relative is: spouse, brother, sister, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent or stepchild. A near relative may also return a completed ballot for the voter. Some groups are sending out ballot request forms. That is legal, as long as it is a copy of the official request form and is blank. If any questions, contact your county board of elections or get your own form.
Can someone request an absentee ballot for me, or can I request one for someone else?
Most Popular
-
Ongoing violence at apartment complex prompts Winston-Salem to take legal action
-
Parkway restaurant closes for the year just 5 days after grand opening. Will reopen in the spring, owner says
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
-
Forsyth has third highest COVID-19 daily case total; statewide count reaches daily high; state notes late case reporting
-
Cimarron Steakhouse on South Stratford has closed for good
Promotions
promotion
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.