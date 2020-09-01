Yes. A near relative or legal guardian may request a ballot for another person. A near relative is: spouse, brother, sister, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent or stepchild. A near relative may also return a completed ballot for the voter. Some groups are sending out ballot request forms. That is legal, as long as it is a copy of the official request form and is blank. If any questions, contact your county board of elections or get your own form.

