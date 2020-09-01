Enforcing social distancing and encouraging the use of masks

Providing hand sanitizer and masks for voters and workers

Providing gloves and face shields for election workers

Erecting barriers between workers and voters at check-in tables

Providing single-use pens or Q-tips depending on equipment type

Frequently cleaning surfaces and equipment at voting sites

Recruiting poll workers who are less vulnerable to the virus

Sources: Forsyth County Board of Elections; N.C. State Board of Elections; USPS.com. Journal reporter Tim Clodfelter contributed to the research for this graphic.

