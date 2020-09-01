Enforcing social distancing and encouraging the use of masks
Providing hand sanitizer and masks for voters and workers
Providing gloves and face shields for election workers
Erecting barriers between workers and voters at check-in tables
Providing single-use pens or Q-tips depending on equipment type
Frequently cleaning surfaces and equipment at voting sites
Recruiting poll workers who are less vulnerable to the virus
Sources: Forsyth County Board of Elections; N.C. State Board of Elections; USPS.com. Journal reporter Tim Clodfelter contributed to the research for this graphic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.