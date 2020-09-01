Yes. For the 2020 general election, only one witness is required. The voter is required to mark the ballot in the presence of the witness, but the witness shouldn’t be able to see how the voter votes. Instructions will come with your absentee ballot. The witness must be an adult and can’t be a candidate (unless the voter is a near relative). Precautions can be taken because of COVID-19, such as the witness observing through a window or at a distance of greater than 6 feet, and both people wearing masks.
Most Popular
-
Ongoing violence at apartment complex prompts Winston-Salem to take legal action
-
Parkway restaurant closes for the year just 5 days after grand opening. Will reopen in the spring, owner says
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
-
Forsyth has third highest COVID-19 daily case total; statewide count reaches daily high; state notes late case reporting
-
Cimarron Steakhouse on South Stratford has closed for good
Promotions
promotion
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.