Yes. For the 2020 general election, only one witness is required. The voter is required to mark the ballot in the presence of the witness, but the witness shouldn’t be able to see how the voter votes. Instructions will come with your absentee ballot. The witness must be an adult and can’t be a candidate (unless the voter is a near relative). Precautions can be taken because of COVID-19, such as the witness observing through a window or at a distance of greater than 6 feet, and both people wearing masks.

