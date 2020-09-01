Yes. Residents may register at early voting sites during the early voting period. The voter can then immediately vote at that same site. To register, people must show one of the following:

N.C. drivers license;

other photo identification issued by a government agency as long as it bears the voter’s current name and address;

a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government document showing the voter’s current name and address; or

a current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation.

