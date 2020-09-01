Yes. Residents may register at early voting sites during the early voting period. The voter can then immediately vote at that same site. To register, people must show one of the following:
N.C. drivers license;
other photo identification issued by a government agency as long as it bears the voter’s current name and address;
a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government document showing the voter’s current name and address; or
a current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.