The state's Job Retention Grant program may gain a significant funding boost during this week's phase of the 2020 legislative session. Republican legislative leaders announced Tuesday their support for increasing the fund from $15 million to $60.5 million. Applicants can apply for up to $250,000.
The state Commerce Department began accepting applications Aug. 13 for the program, which assists businesses and nonprofits directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline for applying was Tuesday. If the legislation is passed this week, the deadline would be shifted to Sept. 25.
Commerce plans to award grants by early October. All grantees will have to comply with federal and state reporting requirements as a condition.
Business owners may apply for up to two months of average monthly payroll costs from the last year, plus an additional 25% of that amount.
The initial and prospective funding come from the $3.5 billion in federal CARES Act funding provided to the state. All CARES funding must be appropriated by Dec. 31
The Republican-controlled legislature included the $15 million in House Bill 1023, which cleared both chambers unanimously and was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on July 1.
"The government imposed shutdown orders on small businesses, so there's a role for government to take action to prevent devastating layoffs," said Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, and co-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
"Hopefully, we've already seen the worst of this pandemic, and we need to focus on picking up the economic pieces to get this state moving again."
Applicants must meet certain eligibility requirements, which include:
- Not participated in the federal Paycheck Protection Program, the federal Main Street Loan Program, or the state Rapid Recovery Loan Program being handled by the Golden Leaf Foundation.
- Had on June 30 at least 90% of the full-time North Carolina employees they on Feb. 29.
- Had a reduction in sales (in the case of a for-profit business), or receipts (for nonprofits), of more than 10% in March to May 2020 as compared with the same months in 2019.
