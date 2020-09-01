You may do so in one of these ways:

1. By mail.

2. By commercial courier service (DHL, FedEx or UPS).

3. In person at your county board of elections office.

4. In person at an early voting site in your county. Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, said, “We’ll have signage at the early voting sites directing absentee voters to go directly to the help desk and drop off their absentee ballots.” You may not return your ballot at a precinct on Election Day.

Tags

Load comments