McCoy loses protest bid to get on ballot in city's Northeast Ward

Paula McCoy has lost a formal protest she filed to get onto the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate running for Northeast Ward seat on the Winston-Salem city council.

Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County, said in his written decision to dismiss McCoy's claims that McCoy essentially failed to demonstrate any problems in the handling of her case.

"One of the reasons for the dismissal is that it was a protest on an election that has yet to occur," Tsujii said, noting that the election protest is generally used to contest the results of an election after the voting has taken place.

McCoy contends that she was improperly removed from the ballot by election officials, but in his dismissal, Tsujii said he consulted with state and local election attorneys to follow the proper procedures.

Tsujii said he sent an email and a letter to McCoy on Sept. 11 notifying her of the dismissal of her protest, but McCoy said she never got anything from the elections office.

McCoy said she will continue forward with a write-in campaign to get a seat on the council representing the Northeast Ward.

As it stands, because McCoy's candidacy was ruled out of order, Democrat Barbara Hanes Burke will be the only candidate listed on the ballot for the Northeast Ward council seat.

McCoy had been told by local elections officials in July that she had met the threshold to get on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.

Getting onto the ballot requires a would-be unaffiliated city council candidate to get signatures of 1.5% of the registered voters of the ward being sought.