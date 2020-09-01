Any registered N.C. voter qualified to vote may request and receive a mail-in absentee ballot, no reason needed. The State Board of Elections website, NCSBE.gov, has a lot of information about N.C. voting and now offers an online ballot-request form. You may also download a form there or pick one up at your county board of elections office. The request form comes with detailed instructions and is available in Spanish. You may also contact your county board of elections and request one be mailed to you. After completing the request form, you may return it to your county board of elections by fax, email, mail or in person.

