Workers in care facilities are by law not allowed to assist voters in filling out their ballot or witnessing it. Any registered voter may request assistance from a Multipartisan Assistance Team (MAT). A MAT is a group appointed by a county board of elections to assist voters in care facilities with absentee voting by mail. To schedule a MAT visit, contact your county board of elections. Special safety protocols should be taken this year because of COVID-19.

