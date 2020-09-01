There are multiple security measures on absentee ballots. In North Carolina, absentee ballots are sent only to registered voters who request them using an official request form. The request must be signed and include the required identifying information.
Voters must vote their ballot in the presence of a witness, and that witness must sign the return envelope to certify it. Upon return of the ballot, the county board of elections reviews the envelope to ensure the legal requirements have been complied with.
Once the ballot is accepted, that voter is marked in the system as having voted in that election and cannot vote again. If someone has voted an absentee ballot and then shows up to vote in person, the check-in system will alert the poll worker that the person has already voted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.