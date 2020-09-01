There are multiple security measures on absentee ballots. In North Carolina, absentee ballots are sent only to registered voters who request them using an official request form. The request must be signed and include the required identifying information.

Voters must vote their ballot in the presence of a witness, and that witness must sign the return envelope to certify it. Upon return of the ballot, the county board of elections reviews the envelope to ensure the legal requirements have been complied with.

Once the ballot is accepted, that voter is marked in the system as having voted in that election and cannot vote again. If someone has voted an absentee ballot and then shows up to vote in person, the check-in system will alert the poll worker that the person has already voted.

