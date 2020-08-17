Democratic voting
This iteration of the Republican Party that obsessively professes its love of America sure does seem to despise the concept of democracy. Like they know they lack an appealing message to the majority of Americans and must resort to election chicanery and foreign collusion.
Only one political party has the desire to help Americans express their voices at the voting booth. The evidence is clear: The Democratic Party supports voters, while the Republican Party suppresses voting.
This president admitted to withholding vital funding from the USPS, while his purely partisan Postmaster General purposefully instituted unnecessary reforms to slow down the mail service, aiming at our election mail. Meanwhile, gerrymandered districts divide or concentrate Democratic voting blocs to rig state legislatures and congressional delegations. State Republicans cut polling places and send broken machines to highly populated areas, discouraging voters with longer lines and greater inconvenience. Republican pundits decry the myth of voter fraud while engaging in election fraud.
This 21st century, voting should be easy, with automatic voter registrations at 18 years, easily updated online. Ballots sent to every voter by mail, with prepaid postage and easily accessible drop boxes located throughout the state. Forget Election Day, think about Election Month, with early voting every day from Oct. 1 until the first Tuesday in November. We can make it easier, better.
This America sees itself as the staunch defender of democracy in the world, but our elections routinely fail to live up to that vision. It’s time … time to vote!
Adam Corey
Clemmons
