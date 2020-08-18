Socialism in democracy
Although not a socialist, I repeatedly observe letter writers opposing the term socialism to democracy. Just some examples of successful democratic socialist countries include the Scandinavian countries, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands and the UK. Socialism refers to the economic system in use; ours is a watered-down free market or capitalism.
Writers too often imply that socialism entails the loss of personal freedom. Wrong. Citizens in a variety of successful democratic socialist countries can point out their ability to choose their government in open elections and enjoy widespread freedom from want.
Writers would do better to avoid use of terms they don’t understand, reflecting blatant political purpose .
Al Harbury
Clemmons
