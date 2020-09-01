Domination won't work
Those who want to see more protests and more violence in the streets should vote to re-elect President Trump.
Hear me out.
White police officers keep killing Black people, then there are protests that sometimes lead to destruction because Black people are just sick of being killed by police for trivial reasons or no reason and getting away with it.
Trump’s response is to send more police into the streets. He tells them not to be too gentle. He pines for “the good old days” when police were brutal to protesters.
That’s going to lead to more abuse, more shootings, more protests.
Winston-Salem’s police department has the right approach -- de-escalation techniques. That’s why we’ve not had as much destruction here.
But Trump is not only incapable of spelling “de-escalation,” he doesn’t know what it means and would be opposed to it if he did understand it. In his mind, you’ve got to dominate.
But Black people aren’t going to put up with being dominated anymore.
I don’t blame them.
So go ahead, vote for Trump, vote for more white supremacist racial discord and more violence and maybe sometime in the next four years it’ll show up on your doorstep. Trump can’t stop it. And your guns won’t stop it.
The only thing that can stop it is something that Trump isn’t capable of: reconciliation.
Alya Summers
Winston-Salem
