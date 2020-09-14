WLET - Amy Jones - FRIDAY

Some numbers
I'm writing in response to Michael Reagan’s Sept. 12 column, “America is not a racist country.” He has grown tired and weary of reading/seeing so much coverage of how Black and brown people continue to be persecuted in our country (imagine how they must feel). He insists that because many Black people have risen to prominent positions (entertainment, the presidency, his family members), then America cannot be a racist country. This is complete absurdity. We did elect a Black president, but not before 219 years of only white male presidents.
Since Reagan cited some numbers, I thought I would too (taken from the book “White Fragility,” these numbers are from 2016-2017):
- U.S. Congress: 90% white
- U.S. governors: 96% white
- Top military advisers: 100% white
- President and vice president: 100% white
- Current U.S. Freedom Caucus: 99% white
- Ten richest Americans: 100% white
- People who decide which TV shows we see: 93% white
- People who decide which books we read: 90% white
- People who decide which news is covered: 85% white
- Teachers: 82% white
- Owners of men's professional football teams: 97% white.
This is where our country's power and influence lie. I think the numbers speak for themselves. Now, before we can get to work trying to remedy this, let's at least acknowledge that we are, indeed, a racist nation.
Amy Jones
Winston Salem