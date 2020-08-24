Competent candidates

The writer of the Aug. 23 letter “What will happen if Democrats win” says he fears that Sen. Kamala Harris will take over Joe Biden’s presidency and “could conceivably be our president until January 2033.”

I was already going to vote for Biden/Harris, you don’t have to sweeten the deal.

The alternative, if he has his way, is that President Trump's sycophants in the Senate could throw out the two-term rule, like he says he wants, and be president for life, like his former buddy Chinese president Xi Jimping.

Yeah, I’m going to have to go with the sane, competent candidates. Biden/Harris it is.

April Reaves

Winston-Salem

