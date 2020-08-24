Competent candidates
The writer of the Aug. 23 letter “A democratic socialist world” says he fears that Sen. Kamala Harris will take over Joe Biden’s presidency and “could conceivably be our president until January 2033.”
I was already going to vote for Biden/Harris, you don’t have to sweeten the deal.
The alternative, if he has his way, is that President Trump will throw out the two-term rule, like he says he wants to do, and be president for life, like his former buddy Chinese president Xi Jimping.
Yeah, I’m going to have to go with the sane, competent candidates. Biden/Harris it is.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
