Killers
Jacob Blake didn’t kill anyone.
Tamir Rice didn’t kill anyone.
George Floyd didn’t either, nor did Breonna Taylor.
But police officers killed them and conservatives rush to their defense.
That 17-year-old kid with the AR-15 killed two protesters in Kenosha and tried to kill more. And commentators on Fox News praised him. Ann Coulter tweeted, “I want him as my president.” President Trump stood before the nation and made excuses for him.
Why is killing people the conservative solution? Is property truly more valuable than human life?
Every single day, “pro-life” is reaffirmed to be another conservative lie.
Archie Whitt
Winston-Salem
