Voting twice
Our president has instructed his supporters to vote twice ("Election officials cry foul," Sept. 4), once by mail-in ballet and once by voting in person on Election Day at their precinct. This is illegal. We need to know that police will be stationed at all voting precincts so as to arrest all people who try to vote twice.
Audrey Holmes
Winston-Salem
