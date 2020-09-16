WLET - Ben Wagener

An excellent fit
The presidential campaign grabs our attention, but we should also focus on who we send to Raleigh to make statewide decisions.
Dan Besse, a 19-year Winston-Salem City Council member and environmental lawyer running in District 74 for the House of Representatives, would be an excellent fit. The son of a public school teacher, he was educated in North Carolina public schools and universities, served as a legal aid attorney for a decade and has served on regional and state transportation and environmental entities. Dan is prepared.
His priorities include health care, education, employment and the environment, and he knows from experience how all these are interrelated. He pledges to expand Medicaid to over 600,000 in our state, including 13,000 in Forsyth County. If some of us don’t have access to good affordable health care plans, we are all affected — and so are our hospitals and economy.
Dan also believes we must invest in education. I was shocked to learn that North Carolina is only 37th in the nation in teacher pay, and 39th in per-pupil expenditures. Dan would promote a transparent state budget process along with consultation with educators to build it. How can we attract new business to North Carolina unless we have quality education through the university level?
I have worked with Dan and his team to mobilize our precinct since 2017 and have been impressed with the strength of his values, his broad and deep experience, and his commitment to making our communities better places to live.
Ben Wagener
Winston-Salem