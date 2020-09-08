Fomenting chaos
A political record is not always inconvenient. It is helpful to a good political candidate. Joe Biden’s record as vice-president belies the fear-mongering notions President Trump is selling about a Biden presidency.
Vice President Biden and President Barack Obama worked together closely for two terms that epitomized stable, mature leadership. Far from chaotic, the time was notable for its lack of drama and low crime rate.
Difficult times occurred, but how they were handled made all the difference. The slaughter of nine members of Emmanuel AME Church was horrific, but Obama and Biden did their jobs. They supported grieving Charleston families and condemned the killer and those that incited his violence. They appealed for calm and promised justice. Their leadership united us; chaos did not ensue.
In stark contrast, President Trump foments chaos and violence. He panders to racists, white supremacists and bullies more than anyone since George Wallace. He demonizes peaceful protesters who want equal treatment by law enforcement for all. He does not call for unity or calm, swift investigations into alleged police misconduct, but treats all protesters as looters and rioters. He welcomes guns and vigilantes and defends the killing of unarmed protesters.
Responsible action by Trump in response to police violence against African Americans would reduce protesting. Furthermore, peaceful protesters and their supporters abhor looting and vandalism and are undermined by it, as good police officers are by bad.
Any rioting assists the president and others in mischaracterizing the vast majority of protesters and their objectives.
Benita Cole
Lewisville
