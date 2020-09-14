Trump's politics
President Trump incited the crowd at his rally in Henderson, Nev., on Sunday to chant “lock him up” about former President Barack Obama.
During his speech, Trump repeated his claim that Obama “got caught spying on my campaign.” He added: “We have him cold. Now let’s see what happens.”
None of that is true. Attorney General William Barr says he has no plans to charge Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden with anything. The Justice Department’s own inspector general told the Senate last year that neither Obama nor Biden had any involvement in the decision to launch an investigation into possible collusion by the Trump campaign into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Remember when Trump claimed that Hillary Clinton should have been imprisoned for using a personal email server while she was secretary of state? Trump’s daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, has used her personal email account for government business hundreds of times. First lady Melania Trump also reportedly used private email for government business. Where are the cries to lock them up?
These are not controversial statements; they’re all true. But Trump supporters don’t care about truth. They don’t care about whether Obama spied on Trump’s campaign or whether Clinton used a personal server.
What do they care about? What’s so important that they abandon any degree of integrity and just become a mob shouting for retribution against their political opponents?
Trump has turned the American political system into worldwide wresting.
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem
