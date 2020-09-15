A difference of opinion
This is my response to the Sept. 12 column "America is not a racist country" by Michael Reagan.
I understand that as the son of Ronald Reagan, Michael Reagan has a difference of opinion regarding racism. People of any race realize there are non-racist white people as we are built upon a democratic system. However, the American judicial system is steeped in racism and always has been and that's America. For this reason, the Black Lives Matter movement is very important.
There are racist Democrats and racist Republicans -- neither party is exempt.
As a Republican president, Ronald Reagan was not a staunch supporter of the Black community; however, he stood heads above our current President Trump. I find Trump's reign comparable to that of a dictator who shows no concern for the deaths of many.
We may not have a country "crawling with racist white people" as noted by Michael Reagan, but we do have a lot. He noted statistics of 63% white, 18% Latino, 13% Black, and 5% Asian.
So, when you consider that the American group with the largest number of people has a great number who are racist ... that's a lot of people, yet Michael Reagan would have us to believe that America is not a racist country.
His statement and the statistical facts do not add up.
No one deserves inhumane treatment at the hands of anyone and specifically the law. What happened the role of being peacekeepers?
Betty Boston
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.