WLET - Bill Harris

Let Cunningham lead
We face a number of challenges today, from the pandemic to the economic crisis, and we have to get this Senate election right. It’s about leadership, not ideology. We cannot predict what events Congress will ultimately face (for instance, 9/11 and COVID-19) but we can elect the best people to represent us.
I’ve done my research, and one candidate stands out. Cal Cunningham has an undergraduate and law degree from UNC and master’s degree from the London School of Economics. He’s a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, for which he received the Bronze Star. He has served as vice chair of the Governor’s Crime Commission. So let’s remember that elections aren’t about attack ads. They’re about which candidate is best prepared to do the work, no matter what comes our way.
Cal Cunningham is the leader we need in Washington, D.C. to fight for improved education, low-cost health care and economic opportunity for all North Carolinians.
Bill Harris
Wilkesboro