Pelosi's hair

The most important thing about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hair (“Teasing Pelosi’s haircut during a pandemic,” Sept. 7), is that almost 190,000 Americans have died of a preventable pandemic on President Trump’s watch and he’s still more concerned with his reelection campaign than with public health.

Come on, Journal. Keep your eye on the ball.

Bonnie G. Vaughn

Winston-Salem

