On track

By his incompetent handling of the coronavirus, President Trump is on track to be personally responsible for more American deaths, including those of his own supporters, than any other president in history. Just think -- he also has the nuclear codes and seems enamored by the power of nukes.

Can you imagine what he might do if he’s re-elected? Oh, sorry, don’t want to cause any panic.

Brad Lindsey

Clemmons

Tags

Load comments