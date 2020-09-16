WLET - Bruce C. Anderson

The peace deal
Kudos to President Trump and Jared Kushner for advancing the Middle East accords (“Arab states sign pacts,” Sept. 16). However, the White House event (on the South Lawn) did not include the Palestinians. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s temporary halt to West Bank settlements makes it apparent to all who would look past the pageantry and pomposity that this is not a peace agreement, but rather a military accord and a sales event for F-35 fighters.
Bruce C. Anderson
Winston-Salem