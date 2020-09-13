Must vote for Biden

The writer of the Sept. 12 letter “Can't vote for Biden” thinks your newspaper is deliberately printing pro-Biden letters as it is leaning to the left. I disagree: Your newspaper is also printing letters from Trump supporters and commentaries of conservative journalists, like the Sept. 12 columns by Marc A. Thiessen, “Casting doubt on vaccine is shameful,” and “America is not a racist country” by Michael Reagan, who is clearly a conservative like his father was.

While Joe Biden has done things in the past I don't agree with, he has evolved and he is definitely not a left-wing socialist, as the letter writer claims. She should not forget that, if we did not have Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security plus the ACA, which are all socialist programs, many of us would now be in financial dire straits.

I also wonder where she gets the information that Biden has dementia. If she believes in all these doctored videos that go around about Biden, then I can see why she'll try to get President Trump re-elected. The president likes QAnon, the biggest source of conspiracy theories, as they praise him. QAnon doesn't call him out on his lies. If the writer doesn't believe in global warming (look at the increasing number of disasters everywhere in the world) and the disastrous way Trump has dealt with the pandemic, then Trump is her candidate. I know I won't change her mind and if I did, she would be too proud to admit it.

Coby Bishop

Clemmons

