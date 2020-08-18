Voting for the what

At least a couple of writers to The Readers’ Forum have espoused recently the wisdom of investing their vote this November not on the who (the candidate) but the what (the issues). My response is twofold: Would they engage in such rationalization if the current president of the United States were not repulsive to so many Americans, Republican and/or Democrat? And can they not see the same argument being made in Italy in the 1920s and in Spain and Germany in the 1930s?

Democracies, as history informs, are not indestructible. Our democracy, as daily events reveal, is under assault.

Personally, I'm voting for democracy. The rest, people of good faith and intentions can sort out.

Dan Collins

Winston-Salem

