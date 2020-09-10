American exceptionalism
I encourage readers to ignore articles disparaging our country and realize that we are truly fortunate living here.
The coronavirus scare, enforced public distancing, and daily protests have caused many to become despondent. Mainstream media, along with “elites” safely ensconced at home, would have us believe that our country is deplorable. Do not despair, nor be misled, as history confirms we are a blessed people living in an exceptional country! Not perfect, but a land of boundless opportunity.
I encourage everyone, especially home-schooling families, to watch Ken Burns’ extraordinary World War II film, “The War.” You will feel much better about our country when witnessing the sacrifices our parents and grandparents made on our behalf. Burns does not overlook the difficult problems we faced, but the movie will rekindle a sense of pride in the U.S. and gratitude for brave ancestors who died defeating Hitler’s tyranny.
Watching “The War” should also alert parents to what is currently being taught as “history” in many schools, the false narrative called the “1619 Project,” a revisionist version of our country’s founding. Eric Metaxas’ book “If You Can Keep It: The Forgotten Promise of American Liberty,” makes a powerful argument supporting American exceptionalism and should be required reading.
President Reagan said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same…” We should take this to heart.
Dan Williams
Lewisville
