No defense
American taxpayers should not have to pay to defend President Trump for his accused sexual misbehavior. The Department of Justice did not defend President Bill Clinton, and it should not be defending President Trump. Accusations of personal misdeeds should be defended by the accused person, not by the federal or state governments.
Both Republican and Democratic office holders should be fed from the same spoon!
Dennis Thompson
Pilot Mountain
