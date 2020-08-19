He told her
After former first lady Michelle Obama spoke in a pre-recorded video for the Democratic National Convention on Monday, President Trump rightly corrected her: The U.S. death toll from coronavirus isn’t 150,000; it’s 170,000. Over 170,000 have died of the virus under Trump’s watch.
I guess he told her.
Diana Marin
Winston-Salem
