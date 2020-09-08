Gun confiscation

Joe Biden isn’t going to take away anyone’s guns. Barack Obama didn’t do it and Bill Clinton didn’t do it, but Republicans keep trying to scare people with it because that’s all they’ve got.

Republican politicians will, if they can, take away our Social Security and Medicare, though. President Trump has suspended the collection and payment of Social Security payroll taxes. He says he’ll forgive the payments if he’s reelected. That would damage Social Security.

No Republican is ever going to say, “Social Security is in trouble, we’d better raise taxes and put more money into it.” Instead, they do the same thing they’re trying to do with abortion: death by a thousand cuts.

Come on, these rich Republican politicians live for their next big corporate donation. They’d have us all working for a dollar a day if they could. And that’s the direction we’ll go, if Trump is reelected.

Donald Craig

Winston-Salem

