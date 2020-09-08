Can't vote for Biden
Judging by the amount of letters you receive denouncing President Trump and supporting Joe Biden, it tells me either you mostly print pro-Biden letters (let's face it, your paper is biased to the left) or Trump supporters are not writing. I am a Trump supporter and I can't see why anyone in their right mind could vote for Biden. He is a has-been politician and a leading swamp creature. In the 47 years he has been in politics, he achieved nothing. He has insulted the Black community on more than one occasion, but worst of all, let's face it, he is suffering from dementia. I can't believe his own family and his supporters do not see this. Even worse, if he is elected, chances are he will not be able to serve out his term and then we'll end up with Sen. Kamala Harris as president.
Ask yourself do you want a socialist government with your taxes raised, open borders and free health care to illegals or someone like Trump who has done more for Americans in the past 3 1/2 years than in the eight years of Obama/Biden.
America's future depends on four more years of Donald Trump!
Donna Bragg
Winston-Salem
