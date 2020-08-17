Terrifying us
It’s definitely campaign season, as evidenced by the barrage of political advertising on local television. The messages conveyed offer an illuminating look into the perspective of the candidates.
President Trump‘s approach is to terrify us about the impact of a Joe Biden presidency. For a while, his ads presented the horrifying prospect of our homes being broken into while Biden stood by defunding the police. Never mind that Joe Biden has never endorsed defunding the police. Trump never worries about truth.
Now, he is trying to frighten us about tax increases, Joe Biden’s mental acuity and the “radical left.” It seems curious to me that an incumbent has nothing positive to present that would support his re-election. His fallback position, as usual, is to lie about his opponent.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s campaign ads stress the positive aspects of Americans and what we need to do to recover from the pandemic and rebuild our economy. His messages offer us a way forward rather than abject terror and divisiveness. He gives us hope instead of despair.
Biden offers leadership instead of shirking responsibility and invoking fear. After all, nothing could be more terrifying than four more years of Donald Trump.
Donna Hatchett
Winston-Salem
