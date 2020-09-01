Nutty

Speaking to Laura Ingraham on Monday night, President Trump brought up some brand-new nutty conspiracy theories. He claimed that “people that are in the dark shadows” control both “the streets” and Joe Biden. Then he said, “We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend. And in the plane, it was almost completely loaded with thugs, wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that.”

What the hell is he talking about? This is nutty, nutty stuff.

We’d better elect Biden, because with Trump, there is no telling what we’re going to get — except that it’s going to be nuttier tomorrow than it is today.

Ellen Dubero

Winston-Salem

Tags

Load comments