A constitutional republic
This is in response to the Aug. 13 letter “Look at the results.” The writer warns that this election will be, “… a vote for a constitutional republic or a socialist democracy.” He also repeats a biblical warning, “The people will perish for lack of knowledge.” So let’s educate him with a simple set of definitions.
A “republic” and “democracy” are both defined as having supreme power wielded by the people as carried out by free and fair elections. Additionally, a democracy is characterized by equality of its citizens.
Socialism is a theory of government in which ownership and control of production are owned by the citizens. Capitalism is a system in which the means of production are in large part privately owned and directed.
The United States is a capitalistic, democratic republic. Does the writer equate “socialized medicine” with becoming a socialist democracy? Does he think Medicare and Social Security should be stopped? Does he think they are “socialistic” programs?
Do not be fooled by his warning of losing our republic. This is false equivalency. The U.S. will not become a socialistic country. Such issues are not on the ballot. Our industries will not be taken over by the government. We are free to elect our representatives and are free to throw them out of office if they work to infringe our right to vote. So I urge the voters to exercise their supreme power to vote as guaranteed by the “constitutional republic” in which we live.
Ellen F. Reece
Boonville
