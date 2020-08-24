Mobs
“Crucify him, crucify him!” was the organized mob’s cry to crucify Jesus Christ, by capturing and manipulating public opinion, in order to force Governor Pontius Pilate to crucify an innocent man: Jesus Christ. All that was done, not by the way of justice, even though justice had the accused in custody, charged, and awaiting trial (to establish the truth) but stooped to give in to the evil of the mob’s demand – crucify him, despite Pontius Pilate’s verdict – Not guilty! Justice failed terribly!
Peaceful demonstrations are necessary to convey the people’s concern. When the peaceful demonstrations are joined by violent destructiveness, the peaceful should show their sincerity to peace and stop their demonstration. Mob outrage and violence have a long history of courting injustice. It has been observed that large peaceful demonstrations have an underbelly of violence to convey their power and get their way.
The recent large peaceful demonstrations and violent demonstrations have a chilling effect for one’s safety, job, property, business and justice. The magnitude of the demonstrations, worldwide, makes one wonder if the organizers are not for world government run by the deep state in governments, education, religions, secular organizations, and news.
Is crucifying our freedom to speak and our subjugation the mob’s goal as in China’s Cultural Marxist Revolution/Leninism? Above their cries and tactics for power, good policemen have done a good job protecting our freedom of speech, along with our right to life, liberty and property, by fighting crime.
Erwin A. Timm
Walnut Cove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.