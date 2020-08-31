Total disregard
At President Trump’s speech on the White House lawn at the finale of the Republican convention, 1,500 of his staunchest supporters were pressed, shoulder to shoulder, without masks, to pass germs around to each other. This event was completely counter to Trump’s own CDC guidelines.
Vice President Mike Pence, chairman of this administration’s COVID-19 task force, stood by showing total disregard for his own official recommendations. Nowhere else in the U.S. would such a gathering be allowed.
What does this tell us about Donald Trump? (Nothing that we didn’t already know.) It shows his contempt for science, even the scientists in his own administration. It shows his narcissistic demand for fawning praise and applause for his every word. Most importantly, and maybe missed by many, it shows that he has no personal regard for the very people who are willing to put themselves at risk just to be in his presence. He doesn’t care that many of them will become infected. He is willing to put them all at risk in order to fill the chairs and cheer for him. After that, they can get sick and die as far as he cares.
Evan Ballard
Elkin
