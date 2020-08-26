President Harris

The Washington Post reported that North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest over the weekend said, “Could you imagine having Kamala Harris as president of the United States? I mean, we all know that Sleepy Joe probably won’t make it to January 20th. So Kamala Harris, good chance she could be your president."

I know we’re in the middle of a political campaign. Everyone should keep in mind that this is the season for exaggeration and outright lies, especially from Republicans.

But Joe Biden is certainly in better health than fast-food eater President Trump.

I’ve seen Biden biking and running.

Trump can barely walk down a ramp.

It’s pretty disgusting for Forest to talk like that. It certainly doesn’t make our state look good.

And by the way, I can imagine Harris as president. She’d be great. She’d be much better than the current gaslighter-in-chief.

Gail Groves

Winston-Salem

