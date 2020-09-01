Not a bad movie
At last count, The Washington Post had President Trump's number of documented false statements surpassing 20,000. Yes, the president of the United States of America has made 20,000 false statements to us.
Need an over-the-counter treatment for COVID-19? Trying injecting Lysol. Reckitt Benckiser, its manufacturer, actually had to publicly denounce this idea, because, you guessed it, the president wondered out loud about injecting disinfectants.
Asked on camera, in the Oval Office, about accepting foreign help during the election, the president of the United States, answered that he would.
With the White House behind him, accepting the 2020 nomination, the president of the United States warned that the burning and looting and the mayhem in Portland and Minneapolis and Chicago would become the normal state of affairs if Joe Biden were elected. The president of the United States claims no responsibility for the current condition of our country while, yes, actually being the president of the United States.
This is not a bad movie, nor is it a silly joke. It is not simply a con man or a grifter being caught, in plain sight, over and over again. No, this is the state of our county. This is the state of Donald Trump's America. It is broken.
Our president lies, prescribes quackery, perpetrates corruption and then denies all responsibility, all to "Make America Great, Again."
Is this the America we choose? Does Donald Trump represent you? Is this the best “We the People” can do? Our choice. Vote.
Gary Bolick
Clemmons
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.