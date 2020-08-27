Relying on handouts
I watched the Republican National Convention and was pleased by what the Republicans had to say. When you ask the question, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” for me the answer is yes. I’m safer and more prosperous. I think we’d be in real danger if Joe Biden was elected.
I don’t deny that racism exists, but I don’t understand why anyone wants to blame President Trump for it. Trump has spoken out against racism. He has reached out to the Black community and the Hispanic community. But he’s not going to put up with violence in Democratic-led cities. That’s just too much.
I’m glad to see that more African Americans and Hispanics are coming to understand that the Republican Party wants them to join us. We are the party of Lincoln and the party of Trump. I see no contradiction in that. We want everybody to prosper. We just don’t see that happening when they’re relying on handouts from Democrats rather than making their own way.
America is the most fair nation in the world. We should all work together under Trump’s Republican banner.
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
