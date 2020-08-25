Emperor Trump
For the first time in its history, the Republican Party did not announce a platform for a presidential election, and the Republican National Committee proclaimed that any attempt to adopt a new platform would be “ruled out of order.”
In other words, it’s now the Trump Party. No principles, no philosophy beyond whatever Trump said today – which could be nothing but a string of boycotts of businesses that displease him, like Goodyear did.
Will we soon be required to pledge allegiance to the emperor? It could be.
And we’re supposed to be worried about socialism and poor black people moving into the suburbs? Sure.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
