'Democrat cities'
President Trump complains a lot about “Democrat cities” that are “mismanaged,” but that’s just his opinion. A city can be managed very well and still have problems. If there’s anything we should know about Trump by now, it’s that he doesn’t have the best judgment.
Large cities are complicated. They bring in people from all over the country and often from all over the world. These people bring aspects of their own cultures with them, which makes for a rich and vibrant social environment. That’s why so many of them are Democratic, too, because they understand that people are different, but they can still get along with each other.
That’s not exactly a Republican principle. Republicans tend to be uncomfortable with people who are different than them.
Unfortunately, when you put a lot of people in one place, there are also negative aspects. They may be friction. There are likely to be drugs, poverty and crime.
“Republic cities” have problems, too. They're just not very good at confronting them.
It should be noted, though, that not all crime associated with city living is alike. Destruction associated with protest is different from gang violence. Republicans would like to say they’re the same, but they’re not.
It’s complicated. Books have been written about crime in cities. It’s not all going to be told in a letter to the editor. Or on a Fox Network TV show. Or by a presidential tweet.
Harris Wright
Winston-Salem
