I will vote for Biden
I am voting for Joe Biden because President Trump has been a bully and a liar all of his life.
I have seen nothing in his term as president to change that reality. When you start your political career in America with a lie, there is nothing more I need to know about you.
When I served as a U.S. naval officer for four years, I took an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution very similar to the oath that Trump took on Jan. 20, 2017. I never violated my oath. Trump has constantly violated his oath of office. As president, he has lied over 20,000 times to our citizens.
Trump has alienated all of our allies and coddled all of our real enemies. We are far less secure from foreign intervention than we were when he was inaugurated.
Another four years of Trump and we may lose our democracy and have it replaced with an oligarchy. His efforts to wreck the U.S. Postal Service, neuter the CDC, muzzle our intelligence services and compromise the Department of Defense are despicable and have further weakened our democracy. The Justice Department has become an instrument of legal retribution against Trump’s enemies. His intentional failure to lead and lies on the coronavirus have been causal, I believe, in the deaths of at least 100,000 of the almost 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths.
In conclusion, Joe Biden will be, unlike Donald Trump, an honorable, respected president.
Harry Weiler
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.