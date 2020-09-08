Stand with Biden
It is said that of you do not stand for something you will fall for anything. I will stand with folks who will vote for Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris to lead this country. Let me be clear, to lead without drama, bluster, half-truths and most importantly, by example and hope in these days of COVID-19. We especially need someone who has the courage and foresight to realize that the Earth is our common home.
President Trump has no regard for our natural heritage, the “purple mountain majesties” of song. Like Esau, he has traded this heritage for short-term gains. This president surrendered our voice in the Paris Climate Agreement, and was so inept in dealing with natural disasters that Puerto Rican Americans still have not been able to rebuild. While two hurricanes threatened the Gulf Coast a few weeks ago and fires raged in California, there was no Republican Party platform to address any environmental issues, much less climate change. It was their president’s way; no more, no less.
Did America become great again by stepping down as President Reagan’s “shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere”? We are electing a president, as required by the Constitution, the Constitution that many of us have sworn to protect against all enemies, foreign and domestic. A constitutional president, not a Messiah or philosopher king, just a president, nothing more and nothing less. Americans have endured “less” for too long.
Henry Fansler
Lewisville
