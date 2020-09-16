WLET - Henry Tubb

Everything he could
Look, President Trump did everything he could to prevent coronavirus from spreading. He could not have done more.
Unless he had followed the pandemic playbook left for him by the Obama administration. And he could have led a unified national response rather than thrust responsibility onto 50 governors to come up with 50 different responses.
And he could have encouraged people to wear masks and practice social distancing rather than encourage them not to. And he could have used the established supply guidelines rather than try to create new ones. And he could have put Dr. Anthony Fauci on stage and said, “Listen to him and do what he says” instead of trying to stab Fauci in the back.
And he could have actually shut down all flights from China rather than select flights from China. And he could have withdrawn his court attempt to eliminate Obamacare so people wouldn't worry about losing their health insurance.
And he could have devoted less time to golf and Twitter and concentrated on the problem. And he could have avoided politicizing the problem, pitting Democrats against Republicans. And he could have canceled his close-quarters campaign rallies, where people have no doubt been infected. Yeah, if he’d just kept his mouth shut, that would have been better.
But aside from all of that, he could not have done more!
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem